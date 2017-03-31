Compromises must be made to avoid twists like Brexit, PM says
Stirin, Central Bohemia, March 30 (CTK) - The member countries of the European Union must listen to one another otherwise twists such as Brexit might occur again, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told a joint meeting of the Czech and Slovak tripartite councils about the EU regulation on posted workers yesterday.
He said a compromise on this regulation needs to be found.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia oppose the revised EU regulation on workers posted abroad, under which these workers should have the same pay as the workers of the given country.
The participants in the Stirin meeting criticised the regulation. The planned European Pillar of Social Rights is to help improve these conditions, they said.
Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said the free market might collapse if the free movement of workforce is not maintained in the EU. "If we want to maintain it, we must listen to some of the Western arguments and seek common solutions," he said about the regulation on posted workers.
He said the Western countries react to concrete problems in the draft resolution.
Sobotka welcomed the holding of meetings of the Czech and Slovak governments and of the tripartite councils of the two countries.
"The leading of a good social dialogue is one of the preconditions of the country's success. It is more effective to spend time and energy on a social dialogue. When this dialogue is missing, it means conflicts and a loss of money," he said.
