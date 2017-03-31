European social rights pillar must be for all, labour minister says
Stirin, Central Bohemia, March 30 (CTK) - The prepared new European social rights pillar, which is to secure equal labour market conditions, must include all EU countries to prevent a two-speed Europe, Czech Labour Minister Mihaela Marksova said after a Czech and Slovak tripartite meeting yesterday.
The working conditions in the EU must be converging, Marksova (Social Democrats, CSSD) said.
The tripartite meeting is comprised of representatives of the government, employers and employees. The view was voiced by all of them.
"Both countries are clearly for the social rights to be equal for all, to prevent a two-speed Europe. All countries must join the pillar," Marksova said.
Working conditions in various countries of Europe must be converging, she added.
The measures in social security, working conditions and salaries must be made simultaneously, Marksova said.
"The more social rights are anchored in the European pillar, the more social Europe will be. From Slovakia's viewpoint, even more rights should be part of the pillar," Slovak Labour Affairs Minister Jan Richter said.
The European Commission is drafting the European Pillar of Social Rights. It is to ensure equal conditions on the European labour market.
EU countries have different social systems, health care and education.
The social pillar is to prevent the intensification of the differences and to limit the differences. It focuses on three spheres.
First, equal opportunities and access to the labour market: This includes skills development, life-long learning and active support for employment.
Second, fair working conditions. Needed to establish an adequate and reliable balance of rights and obligations between workers and employers. They make sure that there is evenness between flexibility and security to facilitate job creation, job take-up and the adaptability of firms, and promoting social dialogue.
Third, adequate and sustainable social protection: This includes access to health, social protection benefits and high quality services, including childcare, healthcare and long-term care, which are essential to ensure a dignified living and protection against life's risks.
The European Commission has been gathering comments on the plan for a year. The resulting document is to be unveiled at the end of April.
It may prompt new legislative rules EU countries might transpose into their laws.
pv/dr/hol
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.35
USD 1 = CZK 25.16
PX
983.67 +0.10%
DAX 12256.43 +0.44%
N100 981.28 %
DOW 20728.49 +0.33%
NASDAQ 5914.34 +0.28%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.