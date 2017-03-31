Friday, 31 March 2017

Musician Hrůša to be London orchestra's guest conductor

ČTK |
31 March 2017

Prague, March 30 (CTK) - Czech conductor Jakub Hrusa will be one of the new chief guest conductors of London's Philharmonia Orchestra as from the 2017/18 season, the other one being Santtu-Matias Rouvali of Finland, the IMG Artists agency, which represents Hrusa, told CTK yesterday.

Hrusa has regularly cooperated with the London Philharmonia Orchestra, which is together with the Philharmonic Orchestra one of the major symphony bodies in the British capital, since his debut in 2011.

He conducts with it a broad repertoire, but he accentuates Central European music in his programmes.

"Philharmonia Orchestra is my most favourite ensemble in the world...It is a great honour to be a part of this exceptional artistic institution under Esa-Pekka Salonen," Hrusa said.

Hrusa also continues to be the chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony - Bavarian State Philharmonic, a permanent guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic and the chief guest conductor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.

Hrusa will give his first concert with Philharmonia Orchestra in the Royal Festival Hall on April 6.
ms/dr/hol

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.