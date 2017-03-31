Musician Hrůša to be London orchestra's guest conductor
Prague, March 30 (CTK) - Czech conductor Jakub Hrusa will be one of the new chief guest conductors of London's Philharmonia Orchestra as from the 2017/18 season, the other one being Santtu-Matias Rouvali of Finland, the IMG Artists agency, which represents Hrusa, told CTK yesterday.
Hrusa has regularly cooperated with the London Philharmonia Orchestra, which is together with the Philharmonic Orchestra one of the major symphony bodies in the British capital, since his debut in 2011.
He conducts with it a broad repertoire, but he accentuates Central European music in his programmes.
"Philharmonia Orchestra is my most favourite ensemble in the world...It is a great honour to be a part of this exceptional artistic institution under Esa-Pekka Salonen," Hrusa said.
Hrusa also continues to be the chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony - Bavarian State Philharmonic, a permanent guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic and the chief guest conductor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.
Hrusa will give his first concert with Philharmonia Orchestra in the Royal Festival Hall on April 6.
ms/dr/hol
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.35
USD 1 = CZK 25.16
PX
983.67 +0.10%
DAX 12256.43 +0.44%
N100 981.28 %
DOW 20728.49 +0.33%
NASDAQ 5914.34 +0.28%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.