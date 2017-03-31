Prague exhibition to present pop singer Gott's 60-year career
Prague, March 30 (CTK) - A large exhibition to be held in Prague this year will present the 60-year career of the legendary Czech pop music singer, Karel Gott, 77, Pavlina Stranska told CTK yesterday, on behalf of the organisers, the Big Media company and its head Richard Fuxa's endowment.
The endowment held in the past the exhibitions of posters by Czech Art-Nouveau artist Alfons Mucha (1860-1939), from the collection of former Czech tennis player Ivan Lendl, and of artist Bohuslav Reynek (1892-1971).
"I have always wished to stage an exhibition in such a spirit. A display that will show my fans a comprehensive collection of artifacts mapping my whole career that also accompanied their lives," Gott said.
The organisers promise that the exhibition will follow up the trend of successful foreign shows that offered a look into the careers of singer and musician David Bowie (1947-2016) and the Rolling Stones band.
"I met Karel Gott four years ago when the most integrated collection of Mucha's posters, which we presented to the public, intrigued him. Since then we have jointly cherished the idea of how to get his audiences acquainted with particular phases and the development of dozens of years he spent on the stage, in studios and on tours," Fuxa said.
The display of Mucha's posters attracted more than 185,000 visitors in 2013, which was that year's highest attendance at Prague exhibitions and one of the highest in Czech history. Fuxa bought the collection from Lendl, who left the communist Czechoslovakia for the United States in 1986, after the exhibition.
Gott, who is popular not only at home, but also abroad, mainly in Germany, is the winner of 41 Golden or Czech Nightingale awards for the best pop singer. Last year, he also received the Overall Czech Nightingale title.
Gott was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2015 and he underwent a successful targeted oncological treatment.
Former Czech president Vaclav Klaus decorated him with a state award for contribution to Czech culture in 2009.
Gott has two adult daughters by his former girl-friends. In January 2008 he married Ivana Machackova, 41, in Las Vegas. They have two daughters, born in 2006 and 2008.
