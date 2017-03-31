Siemens expands capacities, will recruit hundreds of people
Czech Siemens is expanding the electric engine production capacity and is opening new job positions in its plants. The Siemens small electric engine production unit in Mohelnice seeks up to 150 new employees. The plant in Frenštát pod Radhoštěm will newly manufacture e.g. large electric engines with the output of up to 500 kW and plans to recruit up to 200 workers. From May 2017 Siemens will launch another recruitment campaign in which it will seek employees for the development and construction centre in Prague and Brno.
Source: www.cianews.cz
