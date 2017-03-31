Zeman invites Van der Bellen to Prague
Prague, March 30 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman has invited his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen for a visit to the Czech Republic this spring, Zeman wrote in a letter to him he passed to the media yesterday.
Zeman supported Norbert Hofer, the candidate of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), in his presidential duel with Greens candidate Van der Bellen last year.
Van der Bellen took up the office in January.
"It would be a pleasure for me to welcome you at Prague Castle, the ancient seat of Czech Kings, during the first six months of the year," Zeman wrote.
"I firmly believe that we will find joint topics and that we will manage to contribute to successful Austrian-Czech cooperation," he added.
The Austrian Presidential Office has said the date of the visit is being looked for.
"The date of the visit is being planned," Austrian Presidential Office has told the Austrian news agency APA.
Zeman said the development of bilateral Czech-Austrian relations had been positive in the past decades.
Along with a traditional political and economic partnership of the two countries, linked by a common past, he stressed a "positive change" in the bilateral perception of their citizens, in the respect and tolerance as well as growth in
personal contacts and cross-border cooperation.
"I do not deny that I sided with Hofer because I do not like the Greens' parties," Zeman said on radio after the May presidential election was scrapped due to some inconsistencies in Austria.
Hofer's subsequent visit to Zeman in September was criticised by some politicians. They said by receiving Hofer, he interfered in the Austrian election.
Van der Bellen confirmed his victory in the December repeated election.
pv/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.35
USD 1 = CZK 25.16
PX
983.67 +0.10%
DAX 12256.43 +0.44%
N100 981.28 %
DOW 20728.49 +0.33%
NASDAQ 5914.34 +0.28%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.