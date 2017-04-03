ČNB: Volume of loans extended to companies totaled CZK 990bn
Long-term loans accounted for the largest share, 56 %, of loans to resident non-financial companies in the Czech Republic, which totaled CZK 990bn in February. The share of defaulted loans is falling; it totaled 5.2 % in February.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.05
GBP 1 = CZK 31.72
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
985.20 +0.41%
DAX 12257.20 -0.45%
N100 980.70 %
DOW 20650.21 -0.06%
NASDAQ 5894.68 -0.29%
