Wednesday, 5 April 2017

ČNB: Volume of loans extended to companies totaled CZK 990bn

CIA News |
3 April 2017

Long-term loans accounted for the largest share, 56 %, of loans to resident non-financial companies in the Czech Republic, which totaled CZK 990bn in February. The share of defaulted loans is falling; it totaled 5.2 % in February.

Source: www.cianews.cz