ANO would win Czech election with 32%, CSSD far behind
Prague, April 2 (CTK) - Deputy PM Andrej Babis's ANO movement would win with 32 percent of the vote if a Czech general election were held now, and the runner-up, PM Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats (CSSD), would lag quite far behind with 12.5 percent, according to an election model Czech Television released yesterday.
The opposition Communists (KSCM) would closely trail the CSSD with 11.5 percent, the model completed by the Kantar TNS agency showed.
The other parties that would cross the 5-percent threshold are the right-wing opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) and TOP 09, the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and the minor opposition party Freedom and Direct Democracy Tomio Okamura (SPD).
The general election is due in October.
Compared with a previous Kantar TNS poll conducted three weeks ago, ANO's election prospect remains unchanged, while the CSSD has lost 2.5 percentage points and the KSCM has added 1.5 percentage points.
Losing 2 percent, the ODS would now gain 8.5 percent of the vote.
The KDU-CSL sees its position decline by 0.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
For TOP 09 and the SPD, the election prospects remain unchanged, at 6.5 percent each.
The Mayors and Independents (STAN)movement, which previously entered parliament in an alliance with TOP 09 and which has agreed on running in a coalition with the KDU-CSL in October, would gain 4 percent of the vote.
Together with the KDU-CSL, STAN would only narrowly cross the 10-percent threshold the law sets for two-party election coalitions.
Other agencies' polls, too, indicate a smooth election victory of ANO and the second position of the CSSD, which won the previous general election in 2013.
For example, a CVVM model released about a week ago said ANO would win 32.5 percent of the vote now and the CSSD 22 percent.
The same gains were ascribed to the parties by a model the Focus agency completed in February and released earlier this week.
A STEM election model from early March says ANO and the CSSD would win 27 and 15.5 percent of the vote, respectively.
