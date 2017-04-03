Automobile brands saw sales and orders increase
In January and February 2017 ŠKODA AUTO sold 12,500 vehicles and received more than 5,500 orders for its Kodiaq model. Porsche Inter Auto CZ increased its sales in 2016 by 6 % y/y to more than 22,000 new and used vehicles. Toyota Central Europe-Czech delivered and registered 6,051 new vehicles (+30 %). The Peugeot brand reported 10,766 registered passenger cars and LUVs (+9.5 %), the number of new vehicle orders totaled 12,822. The sales of Mercedes-Benz ČR increased by more than 50 % last year. Its van division increased its sales by almost 30 %. This is based on a ČIANEWS survey.
Source: www.cianews.cz
