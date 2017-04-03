Czech couple makes wedding announcements of old record plates
Olomouc, North Moravia, April 2 (CTK) - A couple of young Czech designers have scored success with producing and selling unusual clocks made of old vinyl record plates, and their brand new production of wedding announcement "cards" of the same material has been a great success as well.
Jan Cizek, who founded an e-shop offering vinyl clocks a few years ago, has told CTK that the idea of making wedding cards of small record plates occurred to him when a friend of him complained about a lack of original and surprising cards on the market.
"I wanted to surprise her, and I subsequently translated her dreams into a series of designs," Cizek said.
The product met with great acclaim and the demand for the unusual type of hand-made wedding announcement has been growing.
Cizek and his girlfriend offer a variety of motives and designs based on an old vinyl plate in their e-shop.
Before, at the end of 2014, the couple decided to make use of old record plates that had been lying forgotten in attics and second-hand bookshops for long years. They use the plates to carve wall clocks which have been very demanded by customers.
The producers have sold almost 5,000 such clocks so far, up to 1,000 of which have been exported abroad. The Czech-made vinyl clocks decorate the walls in homes in the USA, Australia, Germany and elsewhere.
Cizek said they prefer making clocks and wedding cards of the record plates that are damaged or unsalable.
