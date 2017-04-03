Wednesday, 5 April 2017

Czech town to host festival of NATO armies' honorary guards

ČTK |
3 April 2017

Plzen, West Bohemia, April 2 (CTK) - The West Bohemian capital Plzen will host the Drill fest, a festival of honorary guards from NATO countries' armies in June for the first time, Slavomir Tomcak, from the Czech military regional command, has told CTK.

Honorary units from five or six NATO countries will present themselves and their ceremonies at Plzen's central square on June 22, Tomcak said.

He said military ceremonies are a part of all armies.

Honorary guards take part in the protocol activities of the president, parliament, government, the ministries of defence and foreign affairs, in representing the military and at festive parades and commemorative events.

"It is spectacular. While abroad, people often wait at presidential palaces to see the presentation of an honorary unit and its ceremonies. In Plzen, they will have an opportunity to see it all at one place," Tomcak said.

The only Czech town to have hosted this type of parade so far has been Prague, where it took place several times in the past.

This year, it will be held in Plzen for the first time, jointly prepared by the town hall and the military.

Tomcak said honorary units have about ten to twelve members.

Honorary guards from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and maybe also from the USA, will present themselves within the Drill fest, he said.

