Gov't to discuss admission of 20 cyber security experts
Prague, April 1 (CTK) - The Czech National Security Office (NBU) will soon admit 20 new experts to secure greater protection of offices from cyber attacks, according to a proposal Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will present to the government on Wednesday.
The new employees would give methodological orders to offices, help them with prevention and consult with them about problems.
Offices, even though those that do not fall under the law on cyber security, could ask them for an analysis of the securing of their system, proposals for an improvement or a special training.
The new positions will be filled in by specialists in operational systems, network computing, applications and mobile communication, auditors-specialists and experts in cyber security legislation.
The new employees would be within the jurisdiction of the new National Office for Cyber and Information Security to be founded by the government's commissioner for the field, Dusan Navratil.
The Chamber of Deputies is to take a vote on a proposed change to the cyber security amendment at its April session.
The cyber centre is to protect the Czech Republic from hacker attacks and other security threats.
It will have its seat in Brno and employ 400 people in the future.
The government team GovCERT registers about 100 security incidents a month.
