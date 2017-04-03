HN: Israng to be new German ambassador to Prague
Prague, March 31 (CTK) - Christoph Israng, a diplomat with a good knowledge of the Czech Republic, will be the new German ambassador to Prague, daily Hospodarske noviny (HN) writes Friday, citing three diplomatic sources.
Israng will arrive in Prague now that Czech-German relations have been affected by disputes over the migrant crisis, the daily writes.
Regarding the weight of Germany, the new ambassador will be the most important member of the diplomatic corps in Prague, notably now that the post of U.S. ambassador remains vacant after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, the paper writes.
Israng has been the German ambassador to the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons since 2014.
Before, he spent many years heading the Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe department at the German Chancellor's Office.
He therefore knows the Czech Republic well, the daily writes.
"He is not a man who would arrive [in the Czech Republic] as another of his diplomatic missions without knowing where Prague is situated," a Czech diplomat told HN.
Another Czech diplomat added that the personnel filling of the post of ambassador to Prague has always been directly decided by the Chancellor.
Israng assisted in the settlement of Czech-Bavarian relations and the preparation of Bavarian Minister President Horst Seehofer's visit to Prague in 2010, the paper continues.
Czech diplomats praise Israng's competence as a diplomat. They also appreciate it that his age, 46, makes him unburdened with the past disputes over the German wartime occupation of the Czech Lands and the post-war transfer of ethnic Germans from Czechoslovakia, the daily writes.
The German embassy in Prague would not comment on the planned appointment of Christoph Israng. It confirmed that a new ambassador will arrive in Prague in July or August, HN writes.
The post of German ambassador has been vacant since November when Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven left the post to become NATO intelligence chief.
At present, the embassy's interim head is Hansjorg Haber, the charge d'affaires, HN writes.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.05
GBP 1 = CZK 31.72
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
985.20 +0.41%
DAX 12257.20 -0.45%
N100 980.70 %
DOW 20650.21 -0.06%
NASDAQ 5894.68 -0.29%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.