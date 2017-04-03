Jepkosgei sets women's world record in Prague half-marathon
Prague, April 1 (CTK) - Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya won the Prague half-marathon clocking in 1:04:52 Saturday and became the first woman in history with a time below 1:05 hour.
She beat the record set by her fellow countrywoman Peres Jepchirchir in the United Arab Emirates in February by 14 seconds.
Tamirat Tola of Kenya won the men's competition clocking in 59:37 minutes.
Results:
Men: 1. Tola (Etiopia) 59:37, 2. Tanui 1:00:38, 3. Yegon 1:00:41, 4. Kipyego 1:00:47, 5. Koech 1:01:00, 6. Kipyatich (all Kenya) 1:01:03.
Women: 1. Jepkosgei 1:04:52 - world record, 2. Jepchumba 1:05:22, 3. Chemutai 1:06:58, 4. Aiyabei 1:07:50, 5. Chesir (all Kenya) 1:07:51, 6. Hasay (USA) 1:07:55.
