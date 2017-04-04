Wednesday, 5 April 2017

Škoda Electric to deliver 12 trolleybuses to Ostrava for CZK 160m

CIA News |
4 April 2017

Škoda Electric will manufacture 12 low-floor trolleybuses for Ostrava Public Transit Company. The 26 Tr-type vehicles will be equipped with traction batteries and the carrier may thus use them also on routes with no trolley lines. The contract is worth over CZK 160m. Škoda Electric’s board of directors chairman Karel Majer estimates that the delivery will be completed in Q1 2018. First trolleybuses will operate from fall 2017. Beside Ostrava, Škoda Electric’s buses are running in 12 additional cities in the Czech Republic. The company is working also on contracts for Galati (Romania) and Prešov and Žilina (Slovakia).

Source: www.cianews.cz