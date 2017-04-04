Czech politicians offer sympathies to St Petersburg blast victims
Prague, April 3 (CTK) - Czech politicians have expressed sympathies on the death of nine people in a blast in the St Petersburg metro, which also injured another 20 people, some of them severely, yesterday.
"I express deep regret for the victims of the St Petersburg explosion," Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has written, adding that he believes that the circumstances of the tragedy will be investigated soon.
He expressed solidarity to the Russian government.
"I condemn the barbarous attacks that are only aimed to foment fear, chaos and destruction. Terrorism and fanaticism know no limits. It is our important task to face it jointly and defeat it to the highest possible extent," Sobotka wrote in a press release.
President Milos Zeman has sent condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Terrorist attacks are absolutely inexcusable, he wrote, supporting Putin's not yielding to the forces that want to destroy the values of democratic civilisation.
Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) tweeted that he hopes that the injured will fully recover.
Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (CSSD) wrote "I am shocked by the blast in the St Petersburg metro. I offer my sympathies to the families of the victims," he wrote.
The Czech European commissioner for consumer protection, Vera Jourova (ANO), also offered her sympathies on the deaths of the passengers.
Vojtech Filip, chairman of the Czech Communists (KSCM), sent condolences to the Russian embassy in Prague.
"A heinous terrorist act has deprived innocent people of life and many passengers were injured. We believe that this mean crime will be investigated as soon as possible and that the perpetrators will be strictly punished accordingly," Filip wrote.
The Russian police investigate the explosion as a suspected terrorist attack.
Culture Minister Daniel Herman (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL), too, has voiced his sympathy to and solidarity with the victims from the St Petersburg metro.
"Violence must not become a common way of communication," Herman tweeted.
Opposition TOP 09 MEP Jiri Pospisil said countries must fight terrorism jointly.
"Attacks on helpless civilians amount to repugnant cowardice," Pospisil said.
