Days of European Film festival starts in Prague on April 6
Prague, April 3 (CTK) - The 24th Days of European Film festival, held in Prague on April 6-13, will be opened by the Spanish film Smoke & Mirrors directed by Alberto Rodriguez in the Lucerna cinema on Thursday, the organisers told reporters yesterday.
The event will continue in Brno, the second largest Czech town, from April 14 to 17. Its echoes will take place in another six Czech towns.
The festival programme offers some 50 European feature, animated and documentary films from the latest production.
The opening film deals with the biggest Spanish corruption scandal of the 1990s. This political and spy thriller tells a story of a man who deceived the entire Spain. The film won the best actor award for Eduard Fernandez in the lead role at the international film festival in San Sebastian and the Goya national film award for the best adapted screenplay.
The film will be personally introduced by producer Francisco Javier Ramos Quinones at the festival's opening, its programme manager Zdenek Blaha said.
Another significant guest will be Italian director Giancarlo Soldi who will present his documentary Five Wor(L)ds in which five Oscar-winning directors speak of their journey to film.
German jazz musician Gunter "Baby" Sommer, the protagonist of a documentary film to be screened at the festival, will give a special concert in the Royal club on April 8.
The "Best of" section offers the most interesting of the European cinema, such as Me and Kaminski German film with Daniel Bruhl in the main role and Truman, the absolute winner of the Goya Spanish film awards, about the power of friendship.
One of the films with Czech participation will be the Slovak-Czech Little Harbour by Iveta Grofova that won the Crystal Bear Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, granted by a children's jury within the Generation Kplus section.
The traditional section To the Point, prepared in cooperation with the European Commission Representation in the Czech Republic, will focus on children and adolescents this year.
The MEDIA - Contemporary European Animation section will show a variety of this film genre in the past few years.
Sing Street, an Irish comedy about growing up in Dublin in the 1980s, which won many awards, will be screened in the Film&Music section.
The festival will again present films nominated for the Lux European Parliament's prize, including its winner, German bitter comedy Toni Erdmann.
The festival's Cinema Cuisine concept combines film screenings with a culinary experience.
The festival, which was visited by 14,000 people last year, has a budget of 3.3 million crowns.
($1=25.282 crowns)
