IHS Markit: PMI down to 57.5 in February

4 April 2017

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped to 57.5 pts in March 2017 from 57.6 pts in the preceding month. This stems from a survey by IHS Markit. The results signal generally strong growth of Czech processing industry. New orders continued to grow significantly. The pace of formation of new job positions remained high in the long-term comparison, even though it slowed down month-on-month. Input prices increased the most since April 2011 and inflation rate accelerated for the fourth consecutive month. Production outlook remained positive.

