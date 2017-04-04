IHS Markit: PMI down to 57.5 in February
The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped to 57.5 pts in March 2017 from 57.6 pts in the preceding month. This stems from a survey by IHS Markit. The results signal generally strong growth of Czech processing industry. New orders continued to grow significantly. The pace of formation of new job positions remained high in the long-term comparison, even though it slowed down month-on-month. Input prices increased the most since April 2011 and inflation rate accelerated for the fourth consecutive month. Production outlook remained positive.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.05
GBP 1 = CZK 31.72
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
985.20 +0.41%
DAX 12257.20 -0.45%
N100 980.70 %
DOW 20650.21 -0.06%
NASDAQ 5894.68 -0.29%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.