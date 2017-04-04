Wednesday, 5 April 2017

No increased alert over Russian bomb attack, minister says

ČTK |
4 April 2017

Prague, April 3 (CTK) - There is no need to take any increased security measures in the Czech Republic over the bomb attack in the St Petersburg metro, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) told Czech Television (CT) yesterday.

The information on the attack is still scarce, Chovanec said.

He said Russia was not part of the Schengen area in which people can freely move.

"Terrorist attacks in the closest vicinity of the Czech Republic are much worse," Chovanec said.

Little, if any intelligence information on the attack in Russia has come, Chovanec said.

"The information is still scant. I would say there is an information vacuum," Chovanec said.

He said the security forces would keep watching the situation and waiting for information from Russian authorities.

Chovanec said Czech security forces had no news about the act having had anything to do with the Czech Republic.

"Let us wait and see how the information develops. There is no reason to take any increased security measures now," Chovanec said.

Last year, the Czech Republic introduced a four-degree terrorism warning system in reaction to the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015.

The first degree of threat, which means alert, has been lasting for over a year.

Nine people were killed and about 20 wounded in a blast in the St Petersburg metro yesterday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said terrorism might have been the cause of the incident.

