Police accuse two Czechs of exploiting young men in Britain
Czech detectives in cooperation with British police have accused two Czech men of trafficking in people, Jarolav Ibehej, spokesman for the National Centre Against Organised Crime, told ČTK yesterday.
Prague, April 3 (CTK) - Czech detectives in cooperation with British police have accused two Czech men of trafficking in people, Jarolav Ibehej, spokesman for the National Centre Against Organised Crime, told CTK yesterday.
He said the two perpetrators promised young men from the Czech and Slovak republics well paid work in Britain, where they exploited them and forced to work for minimum sums scaring them with various threats and using violence against them.
The men aged 43 and 49 were involved in criminal activities from 2012. At least four times they transported several socially-weak young men by air to Britain.
The victims ended up in Cardiff, Wales, where they had to do several jobs at a time under assumed identity.
"They did cleaning services in administrative centres or production halls, they cleaned public transport buses and worked in refrigeration plants and bakeries," Ibehej said.
He said the perpetrators forced the young men to work hitting them with theirs fists in the head and all over the body.
The older of the men has also been accused of sexual pressure on one of the exploitation victims in Britain. A British court has released him on bail.
The other man, who was detained in the Czech Republic, has been taken into custody.
The police seized luxury cars and other valuables in home searches in both countries.
Ibehej said the couple gained more than half a million crowns through their criminal activities, which carries five to 12 years in prison under the Czech penal law.
However, the detectives will only quantify the two men's profit from their criminal activities.
($1=25.282 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.05
GBP 1 = CZK 31.72
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
985.20 +0.41%
DAX 12257.20 -0.45%
N100 980.70 %
DOW 20650.21 -0.06%
NASDAQ 5894.68 -0.29%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.