Unemployment rate reached 3.5%, employment rate 73.4%
Seasonally adjusted general unemployment rate in the 15-64 years age group totalled 3.5% in February 2017, down 0.8 p.p. y/y. Employment rate gained 1.9 p.p. y/y to 73.4%. The economic activity rate totalled 76.1%, up 1.3 p.p. y/y. This stems from the data from the Czech Statistical Office (ÈSÚ).
Source: www.cianews.cz
