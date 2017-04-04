U.S. quadruple murderer placed in Czech Valdice prison
Brno, April 3 (CTK) - The Czech Prison Service has transferred Kevin Dahlgren, U.S. citizen sentenced to life for murder of his four Czech relatives, from a Brno prison to the Valdice prison, defence lawyer Richard Spisek told CTK yesterday, confirming Czech Television's report.
Valdice is one of the toughest-security prisons in the country.
"They transferred Kevin Dahlgren last week already. I officially learnt about it yesterday," Spisek said.
"I have not seen Kevin Dahlgren since the Olomouc court dismissed his appeal [last month]. Now I will write him that I know his whereabouts, and I will inform his parents about it. I will probably visit him when I have received the court verdict in writing, so that we have [a document] to discuss," Spisek said.
Czech courts found Dahlgren, 24, guilty of killing all members of a Czech family in whose house in Brno he was staying - the father, the mother and their two sons, including an underage one, in May 2013.
After the murder, he left for Austria and embarked on a plane bound for the USA. The U.S. authorities arrested him on the arrival at the Washington airport on May 23 based on a warrant issued by Czech law enforcement bodies.
The U.S. courts later approved Dahlgren's extradition to the Czech Republic where he was flown on August 31, 2015.
The Brno Regional Court sentenced Dahlgren to life in July 2016. The High Court (VS) in Olomouc dismissed his appeal and upheld the life imprisonment verdict on March 23, 2017. The verdict took effect.
Dahlgren is expected to file a petition for an appellate review with the Czech Supreme Court (NS).
