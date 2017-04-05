Thursday, 6 April 2017

Bilstein invests CZK 378m, will launch additional furnaces

CIA News
5 April 2017

Rolling mill BILSTEIN CEE reported revenues totalling CZK 914m for 2016, up 2% y/y. Pretax profit increased more than tenfold to CZK 62m. Board of directors chairman Peter Uhrík says that BILSTEIN CEE has moved towards production of products with higher added value. Last year the firm produced almost 50,000 tons of steel. In late May 2017 it will launch three new annealing furnaces and their total no. will be raised to 12 from current 7 in the future. Planned investments are estimated at CZK 378m. The company is working on the revitalisation of the brownfield, with the goal to transform the unused halls into an automatic material warehouse.