Cancer is main cause of death of middle-aged Czechs
Prague, April 4 (CTK) - People under the age of 40 most often die of injuries and poisoning, people aged from 40 to 70 years most often die of malignant tumours and those over 70 of heart diseases, daily Lidove noviny (LN) wrote on Tuesday, citing data of the Czech National Health Information System from 2004-2015.
In total, 1,281,000 people died in the Czech Republic during the given 12 years. Two thirds of them were aged over 70, 30% were from 40 to 70 years old, and the remaining 2.5 percent died before the age of 40, the data show.
Half of those younger than 40 died of injuries and poisoning, 15 percent of them died of cancer or similar diseases and over 8 percent of heart diseases.
In the 40-70 age group, the most common cause of death were tumours (39 percent), followed by heart diseases (28.5 percent). Among those aged over 70, half of the people died of heart diseases and one out of five died of cancer, the paper writes.
Doctor Milan Kvapil, from the Prague-Motol Hospital, said the data for the old patients may not be accurate since many of them suffer from a number of health problems.
Kvapil said heart diseases are not the most common cause of death for people in the productive age anymore. He said this is mainly thanks to the cardiovascular revolution that is related to prevention, new medicines and changes in people's life style.
The fact that people live longer in the Czech Republic has brought new problems with which doctors must cope, Kvapil told LN.
To have the best chance of surviving cancer treatment, people need to be in good physical condition and have energy reserves, he said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.06
GBP 1 = CZK 31.66
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
980.78 -0.03%
DAX 12217.54 -0.53%
N100 982.10 %
DOW 20648.15 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5864.48 -0.58%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.