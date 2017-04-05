DB Schenker raises turnover to CZK 5.2bn
Logistics services provider DB Schenker recorded a growth in its turnover by 6% to CZK 5.2bn in 2016 even despite decreasing prices of sea and air transport. The information was provided to ČIANEWS by Tomáš Holomoucký, the head of DB Schenker in the Czech Republic. According to his words, the turnover would reach CZK 5.5bn in prices from the year 2014. The share of CNG vehicles in the company’s vehicle fleet grows. The company runs 10 large CNG vans and one half of its cars and two trucks also use CNG. The majority of cars and 20 lorries will likely use CNG by the end of 2017. The company copes with an annual consumption of CNG reaching 210,000 m3 in the future.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.06
GBP 1 = CZK 31.66
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
980.78 -0.03%
DAX 12217.54 -0.53%
N100 982.10 %
DOW 20648.15 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5864.48 -0.58%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.