Thursday, 6 April 2017

DB Schenker raises turnover to CZK 5.2bn

CIA News |
5 April 2017

Logistics services provider DB Schenker recorded a growth in its turnover by 6% to CZK 5.2bn in 2016 even despite decreasing prices of sea and air transport. The information was provided to ČIANEWS by Tomáš Holomoucký, the head of DB Schenker in the Czech Republic. According to his words, the turnover would reach CZK 5.5bn in prices from the year 2014. The share of CNG vehicles in the company’s vehicle fleet grows. The company runs 10 large CNG vans and one half of its cars and two trucks also use CNG. The majority of cars and 20 lorries will likely use CNG by the end of 2017. The company copes with an annual consumption of CNG reaching 210,000 m3 in the future.