Thursday, 6 April 2017

FinMin: ČR drew CZK 697bn from EU in 2007-2013

5 April 2017

Czech Republic managed to draw 96.4% of the allocation from European Funds in the 2007—2013 programme term. The Ministry of Finance has informed that Czech Republic drew EUR 25.8bn (CZK 697bn) from EU funds and less than EUR 1bn remained unused. The program term was terminated fully by the Czech government on March 30, 2017, when the final documents for all operational programmes were sent to the European Commission. These include the request for the payment of the final balance of EUR 1.2bn, withheld by the European Commission until the legitimacy of the drawing of all funds is verified.