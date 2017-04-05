Foreign Minister Zaorálek: Zeman to talk about terrorism in US
Prague, April 4 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman wants to talk about mounting terrorism during his visit to the United States, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek told journalists after a meeting of leading representatives at Prague Castle, presidential seat, on Tuesday.
He said U.S. representatives count with Zeman's visit. The fact that the precise programme of the visit is not yet known arises from the change of administration in the United States in January, Zaoralek said.
"Fighting growing terrorism and extremism in the present world will definitely be an important point (on the agenda)," Zaoralek said.
He said the struggle against terrorism is a binding point of the programme of U.S. President Donald Trump's Administration and Czech foreign policy.
In this connection, Zaoralek said Czech experts train combat aircraft pilots in Iraq.
He rejected the speculations about that Zeman's U.S. visit might not be held eventually.
"I know that the exchange of the administration is not an easy thing and that a crushing part has not yet been replaced. The difficulties accompanying the arrangement of a meeting does not concern the Czech Republic only," Zaoralek said.
He said U.S. representatives, including State Secretary Rex Tillerson, know about Zeman's visit and the programme is being prepared.
Zaoralek did not rule out the possibility that he will be part of the delegation that will go to the United States. This will depend on whether his bilateral meeting with Tillerson were arranged.
"The President knows about that I would be interested in taking part in the meeting if bilateral talks with the American side were arranged," Zaoralek said.
He said other Czech government members' journey to the United States would be meaningful if they had their own agenda and bilateral meetings with their counterparts.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek also said after the meeting at Prague Castle that the Czech Republic wants to reinforce bilateral relations with the United States.
Prague is interested in developing economic and defence cooperation with the United States, the Czech leading representatives said.
