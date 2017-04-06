Thursday, 6 April 2017

ČMSS: Loan volume up 52% to CZK 6.4bn in Q1

CIA News |
Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) provided loans in the overall amount of CZK 6.4bn in the first quarter of 2017, up 52% on the year. Until March, ČMSS agreed on 7,854 loans whose average amount exceeds CZK 800,000. ČMSS deputy board chairman Manfred Koller expects an ongoing interest in loans in 2017 and the surpassing of the record year 2016.