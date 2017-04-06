Thursday, 6 April 2017

ČSOB: Firms' outlook index up to 23.6 pts

CIA News |
6 April 2017

ČSOB’s outlook index, which monitors the sentiment among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), grew by 4.3 pts q/q to 23.6 pts in Q1 2017. Decline that lasted for two quarter-years thus came to an end. 53% of respondents anticipate higher demand for Q2 2017. Up to 45% of sole traders and SMEs predict that investments in 2017 will be higher than in 2016. 18% of entrepreneurs plan to expand their businesses.