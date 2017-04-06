Czech PM calls for anti-terror fight in condolence to Medvedev
Prague, April 5 (CTK) - Terrorism and fanaticism have no borders and we must face them together and defeat them anywhere possible, Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka says in a letter of sympathy he sent to Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday in reaction to the St Petersburg metro attack that killed 14 people.
Sobotka writes that he was terrified by the tragedy that occurred in the St Petersburg metro on Monday and that claimed the lives of many innocent people.
He expressed his sympathy to the families and friends of the victims in the letter that the Government Office released to CTK.
According to the investigation, the attacker was an ethnic Uzbek with a Russian passport who moved to the city from his homeland Kyrgyzstan seven years ago.
Sobotka writes that the violence seems to be another terrorist attack that aimed to kill as many people as possible.
"I resolutely condemn these barbarian attacks that only want to spread fear, chaos and destruction," he said.
