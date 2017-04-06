Czech Security Office to get 20 new cyber experts
Prague, April 5 (CTK) - The National Security Office (NBU) will soon get 20 new experts to protect state offices from cyber attacks on the basis of Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka's proposal that the government approved on Wednesday.
The new employees should send methodological instructions to state offices, help them with prevention and consult them on problems.
Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said in a press release that the approval of the material was a significant step to help better fight cyber crime.
The offices, including those that do not fall under the cyber security law, could ask the NBU to analyse the protection of the systems, propose improvements and provide special trainings.
The new posts are supposed to be filled will experts in operational systems, computer networks, applications and mobile communication, auditors and people well-versed in cyber security legislation.
Within the planned division of the NBU, the new employees should be transferred to the National Cyber and Information Security Centre that will be established by the new government commissioner for this area, Dusan Navratil.
The new office's legal base would be a proposed change to the amendment on cyber security. Deputies will vote on the amendment at the April session.
The cyber centre would protect the Czech Republic from hackers' attacks and other security threats.
The new centre will be built in part of former barracks in Brno-Cerne Pole, south Moravia. It is to employee 400 people.
The number of cyber attacks on critical information infrastructure have been rising in the past few years.
The GovCERT government team registers some 100 security incidents a month.
The cabinet also heard a report on the cyber security situation in the Czech Republic in 2016 on Wednesday, Sobotka said.
