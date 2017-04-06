Thursday, 6 April 2017

Letiště Praha invests CZK 27bn into terminal and runway

CIA News |
6 April 2017

Airport operator Letiště Praha plans to invest ca. CZK 27bn into most important projects at Václav Havel Airport Prague, such as the expansion of Terminal 2 and building of a new parallel runway. The projects will enable the airport to handle up to 21 million passengers per year, up from 13 million in 2016. The airport operator has informed about strategic projects for the next decade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the airport’s opening. The airport’s current capacity totals ca. 15 million passengers. By 2020 the company wants to invest CZK 2.3bn into the boosting of the no. of check-in areas, check-in counters and security check-points. The airport’s capacity will thus be raised to up to 17 million passengers.