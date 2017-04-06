Letiště Praha invests CZK 27bn into terminal and runway
Airport operator Letiště Praha plans to invest ca. CZK 27bn into most important projects at Václav Havel Airport Prague, such as the expansion of Terminal 2 and building of a new parallel runway. The projects will enable the airport to handle up to 21 million passengers per year, up from 13 million in 2016. The airport operator has informed about strategic projects for the next decade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the airport’s opening. The airport’s current capacity totals ca. 15 million passengers. By 2020 the company wants to invest CZK 2.3bn into the boosting of the no. of check-in areas, check-in counters and security check-points. The airport’s capacity will thus be raised to up to 17 million passengers.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.06
GBP 1 = CZK 31.66
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
980.78 -0.03%
DAX 12217.54 -0.53%
N100 982.10 %
DOW 20648.15 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5864.48 -0.58%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.