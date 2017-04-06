Police shelve case of ethnic Germans executed in 1945
Hradec Kralove, East Bohemia, April 5 (CTK) - The Czech police have shelved the case of the death of five Germans from Rudnik who were executed after the war in 1945 because no crime has been confirmed, the regional police spokeswoman Lenka Buryskova told CTK on Wednesday.
"A thorough investigation revealed that the persons who ordered or performed the execution acted according to law. It was in accordance with the laws, regulations and ordinances valid at the time," she said.
The case was shelved already in September 2016.
The police started dealing with the case in the spring of 2014 when the remains of the ethnic Germans were uncovered in Rudnik. Detectives investigated the case as a suspected multiple murder.
Ethnic German civilians living in Rudnik had been executed and buried in June 1945 according to some historical sources.
German chronicles say the Germans were shot dead because they were allegedly hiding weapons, which was not allowed after the war.
"They will be buried into the common grave, which also was the wish of the families of the deceased. The identity of the victims cannot be identified. A DNA analysis would be very expensive. The family members rejected it due to this," Rudnik Mayor Ales Maloch told Wednesday's daily Pravo.
