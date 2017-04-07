Foreign Minister sacks Czech Centres head Závěšický
Prague, April 6 (CTK) - Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD) dismissed Jan Zavesicky from the post of general director of Czech Centres due to serious managerial errors on Thursday, the ministry's press department has said.
Zavesicky was criticised for the filling of the post of director of the Czech Centre in Paris as he refused to name the winner of the previous competition for the post, Jean-Gaspard Palenicek.
This step prompted a protest letter of 226 French intellectuals and academics addressed to the foreign minister.
Zavesicky's deputy and director of the cultural diplomacy department, Monika Zablerova, will be the acting head of the Czech Centres.
The new director will arise from a competition that will be soon declared. The competitions were already put up for the posts of the branches not only in Paris, but also in Brussels and Vienna.
The Czech centres, established in 1993, promote Czech culture and organise international contacts not only for artists.
They represent the Czech Republic also in the sphere of trade and tourism, support external economic relations and export policy.
They operate on three continents, for instance, in Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Vienna, New York and Tokyo.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.75
GBP 1 = CZK 31.25
USD 1 = CZK 25.08
PX
979.97 -0.08%
DAX 12230.89 +0.11%
N100 986.47 %
DOW 20662.95 +0.07%
NASDAQ 5878.95 +0.25%
Multilingual Job Fair Prague - April 8
Looking for a job in Prague? On April 8th, JobSpin.cz holds a multilingual job fair in cooperation with Prague.TV on the premises of Anglo-American University Prague.” This video is produced by Prague Morning in cooperation with Prague.TV.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.