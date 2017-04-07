Saturday, 8 April 2017

L. Drnec: DHL Express transported nearly 3.2 million consignments in 2016

CIA News |
7 April 2017

DHL Express (Czech Republic) transported nearly 3.2 million consignments totalling nearly 27,000 tonnes in the year 2016. The most frequent export destinations are Germany, Great Britan and France, the most transported goods are from the automotive and electronic segment. Sales manager for the Czech Republic and Central Europe Luděk Drnec said this in an interview for ČIANEWS. In the year 2017, the company exchanged 41 courier vehicles of the type Volkswagen Crafter, which fulfil the emission standard Euro 6. It is also planning on exchanging passenger cars, which will have more ecological motors.