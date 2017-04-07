Saturday, 8 April 2017

TŽ carrying out an order in the Azerbaijan with support from EGAP

7 April 2017

Třinecké železárny (TŽ) is preparing further supplies of rails for modernisation and reconstruction of the Baku – Tbilisi – Kars railway tract in the Azerbaijan. The order, which belongs among the largest insured export projects of the Export Guarantee and Insurance Company (EGAP), consists in general repair of the track of more than 600 kilometres. Construction and assembling work on the first stage will be completed in June 2017. The second stage will end at the beginning of the year 2019. The total value of the two contracts exceeds EUR 750m. In addition to TŽ, more than 10 Czech companies are participating on the project and it is financed by a club of six Czech banks.