Zeman set to sack ambassador from Switzerland over wife
Prague, April 6 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman will probably fire ambassador Karel Boruvka from Switzerland because of his wife Alena's behaviour, Zeman said on television on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek already withdrew Boruvka from Switzerland because of his wife Alena's behaviour since she, too, is a member of the diplomatic corps and cannot attack the ministry's employees.
However, the official sacking must be eventually made by the president.
"I share the view that an ambassador's wife bears the responsibility for the prestige of the country in which he works. If the wife is shameful, the ambassador, too, is shameful," Zeman said.
Boruvka told the daily Lidove noviny (LN) that his wife's communication was her personal right.
Alena Boruvkova has attacked Zaoralek and other politicians, state officials and journalists on the Twitter.
She is posting tens of offensive contributions a day, in some cases personal and vulgar insults.
Boruvka, his wife Alena Boruvkova and Zaoralek are members of the Social Democratic Party (CSSD). Boruvkova unsuccessfully ran for a CSSD deputy chairperson in 2009 and she left Czech diplomacy in May 2016.
Boruvka, a former deputy foreign minister, said his wife was responsible for her tweets, not he. His wife was a private person, not a member of the diplomatic corps, he said.
Boruvka, ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, must return from Bern to the Czech Republic by the end of April though his regular four-year term only expires in summer 2018.
"It is utterly inadmissible that someone in a similar position should be attacking in mails, SMS messages or on social networks for a long time not only the ministry's employees, but also many other persons in the public space - journalists, officials," Zaoralek tweeted.
