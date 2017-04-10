Tuesday, 11 April 2017

AČSS: Construction savings banks extended loans worth CZK 47.9bn

CIA News |
10 April 2017

In 2016 construction savings banks extended 77,504 specific loans for housing totaling CZK 47.9bn. This was reported by the Association of Czech Construction Savings Banks (AČSS). The average loan value increased to CZK 617,782, up CZK 7,752 m/m. The number of newly signed contracts totaled 473,712. The average sum saved is almost CZK 110,000.

Source: www.cianews.cz