Czech military trains anti-terrorism protection of Temelín plant

10 April 2017

Temelin, South Bohemia, April 9 (CTK) - Military equipment has been installed around the Czech nuclear power plant in Temelin at the start of an exercise to train the defence of the facility from a possible ground and air terrorist attack, which will last until April 12.

The equipment in question includes missile launching devices, a radar to search for and aim air goals and communication command and fire direction systems.

"Approximately 120 professional soldiers from the Strakonice anti-aircraft regiment and about a 80-strong infantry company of active reserves, now training in nearby Boletice, are taking part in the exercise," Josef Stepanek, spokesman for the Regional Military command in Ceske Budejovice, told CTK today.

"The exercise will start in full swing when several overflights will be carried out close to the plant on Monday. On Tuesday it will peak with practical examples. The exercise will not affect inhabitants living in the vicinity," Marek Svitak, spokesman for the Temelin power plant, said.

The military trained anti-terrorism protection in Temelin in 2015.

Temelin is the biggest power generator in the country. Its production covers one fifth of domestic consumption. Power it generates would maintain Czech households for ten months and South Bohemia four years.

