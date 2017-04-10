Illegal goods found in fire in northern Moravia
Jesenik, North Moravia, April 9 (CTK) - Illegal goods, probably tobacco, were found during the extinguishing of an extensive fire of a storage hall in Javornik in the Jesenik vicinity, which took fire on Friday evening, CTK found out yesterday.
In addition to firefighters, police and customs officers were also present on the spot at the weekend.
Several Czech firefighters' units were helped by their Polish colleagues because the place is situated close to the Polish border.
The damage inflicted is estimated at hundreds of thousands of crowns at least.
The hall has been completely destroyed, the firefighters' spokesman Zdenek Hosak said.
The hall is owned by a foreigner, he added.
($1=24.999 crowns)
