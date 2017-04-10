No advice for tougher Czech security after attack in Sweden, PM says
Prague, April 8 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has not received any recommendations from intelligence services for security measures to be tightened in the country after the attack in Sweden on Friday, he told journalists today.
The attack in Stockholm and other recent attacks were not linked to developments in the Czech Republic, Sobotka said, confirming Interior Minister Milan Chovanec's words from Friday.
Sobotka said he has been often in contact with Chovanec and secret services' officers in reaction to the developments in Europe.
"We have been discussing the security situation," he said.
The intelligence officers have not submitted any recommendations or indices that wold justify a tightening of security measures in the Czech Republic, Sobotka added.
Four people died and 15 were injured in the Friday attack on a bustling street in Stockholm.
"We do not want to underestimate any information that could influence the security situation in our country. The attacks have no links to current developments in the Czech Republic," Sobotka said.
