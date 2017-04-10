Ostrava preparing 35ha industrial zone in Hrušov
The Statutory City of Ostrava is preparing an industrial zone in Hrušov measuring 35 ha. Up to 2,000 new jobs will be created on site. Mayor Tomáš Macura (ANO) said that the reason is that industrial zones in Ostrava are almost fully occupied. He added that the city is also not opposed to the use of brownfields.
Source: www.cianews.cz
