Tuesday, 11 April 2017

Poll: Two thirds of Czechs say most politicians are corrupt

ČTK |
10 April 2017

Prague, April 7 (CTK) - A majority of people in the Czech Republic (64 percent) share the view that most Czech politicians are corrupt, yet their number is lower than in the past several years, according to a poll that the CVVM institute released today.

In 2015 and 2016, this view was shared by 66 percent. In 2012-2014, it was shared by 73 to 75 percent of Czechs.

The latest poll showed that 5 percent believe that few public officials are involved in corruption and 25 percent believe that fewer than half of public officials are corrupt.

People are the most critical of political parties, followed by the system of distribution of European subsidies. A majority of Czechs consider corruption to be present at ministries, central state offices and building authorities.

A large majority shares the view that corruption is not present at schools and in banks.

Compared with last year, the public opinion of the police, military and courts improved in the sphere of corruption, CVVM said.

kva/dr/hol

