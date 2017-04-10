Poll: Two thirds of Czechs say most politicians are corrupt
Prague, April 7 (CTK) - A majority of people in the Czech Republic (64 percent) share the view that most Czech politicians are corrupt, yet their number is lower than in the past several years, according to a poll that the CVVM institute released today.
In 2015 and 2016, this view was shared by 66 percent. In 2012-2014, it was shared by 73 to 75 percent of Czechs.
The latest poll showed that 5 percent believe that few public officials are involved in corruption and 25 percent believe that fewer than half of public officials are corrupt.
People are the most critical of political parties, followed by the system of distribution of European subsidies. A majority of Czechs consider corruption to be present at ministries, central state offices and building authorities.
A large majority shares the view that corruption is not present at schools and in banks.
Compared with last year, the public opinion of the police, military and courts improved in the sphere of corruption, CVVM said.
kva/dr/hol
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.57
GBP 1 = CZK 31.05
USD 1 = CZK 25.00
PX
984.05 +0.42%
DAX 12225.06 -0.05%
N100 990.21 %
DOW 20656.10 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5877.81 -0.02%
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.