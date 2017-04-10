Tuesday, 11 April 2017

UniCredit Leasing signed 40k contracts worth CZK 21.5bn

10 April 2017

In 2016 UniCredit Leasing CZ signed more than 40,000 leasing contracts worth almost CZK 21.5bn. up 7.5 % y/y. As part of operative leasing it handed over 4,896 vehicles in the Czech Republic and 1,686 vehicles in Slovakia. This represents a 45% increase on the domestic market and a 15% increase in Slovakia. This was stated for ČIANEWS by UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia spokesman Petr Plocek, who added that the main source of growth was the new private client segment and the revitalization of branded operative leasing.

Source: www.cianews.cz