Zeman, Sobotka send condolences to Sweden over terror attack
Prague, April 7 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka sent condolences to their Swedish counterparts in reaction to the terrorist attack in the centre of Stockholm Friday.
Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) condemned the attack.
Zeman received with grief the news about the terrorist attack in Stockholm centre today, he wrote in a letter of condolences to Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf that the Presidential Office's press section sent to CTK.
Sobotka wrote to Swedish Social Democrat PM Stefan Lofven that he categorically condemned the act and assured him that the Czech Republic stood by his side in the fight against terrorism.
Sobotka said he was deeply touched by the news about the attack.
The aim of terrorist acts is to spread fear and panic and intimidate the free world, he added.
"We must not let ourselves be extorted by the unacceptable and contemptible practices of terrorists," Sobotka wrote.
Zeman expressed his deep sympathies to the Swedish king and the families of the victims of the incident that had claimed lives.
"With a deep grief, I have received the news about the terrorist attack in Stockholm centre that has claimed human lives and also left behind tens of injured," Zeman wrote .
A still unknown perpetrator drove a stolen lorry into a crowd of people and broke through the facade of a department store in the centre of Stockholm this afternoon. The attack claimed four lives, according to the Swedish police's preliminary information.
