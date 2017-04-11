Wednesday, 12 April 2017

ArcelorMittal invests CZK 80m into spring steel production

CIA News |
11 April 2017

ArcelorMittal Ostrava plans to invest into the reconstruction of the bed for managed cooling of spring iron in its medium rolling mill. The CZK 80m contract was awarded to subsidiary ArcelorMittal Engineering Products Ostrava. The reconstruction will ensure better features of the spring steel used in automotive industry and cargo transport. The Ostrava-based smelting plant developed the product with high added value in 2016. The production launch required an investment over CZK 210m.

Source: www.cianews.cz