Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Arete Invest acquires Prologis Park Nové Mesto nad Váhom

CIA News |
11 April 2017

Arete Invest fund has acquired the Prologis Park Nové Mesto nad Váhom industrial and logistic facility. The distribution centre consists of two facilities with the total area of 39,600 m2 and 16 ha of lots for future development. The transaction’s value has not been disclosed. The facility is currently fully leased to C&A, Raben Logistics and Vetropack Nemšová. The fund’s investment follows up on previously completed acquisition of a production hall next to carmaker KIA In Žilina. In late 2017 Arete Invest plans to invest additional ca. EUR 60m on the Czech and Slovak market and raise the total value of its assets to ca. EUR 120m.

Source: www.cianews.cz