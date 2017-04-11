Arete Invest acquires Prologis Park Nové Mesto nad Váhom
Arete Invest fund has acquired the Prologis Park Nové Mesto nad Váhom industrial and logistic facility. The distribution centre consists of two facilities with the total area of 39,600 m2 and 16 ha of lots for future development. The transaction’s value has not been disclosed. The facility is currently fully leased to C&A, Raben Logistics and Vetropack Nemšová. The fund’s investment follows up on previously completed acquisition of a production hall next to carmaker KIA In Žilina. In late 2017 Arete Invest plans to invest additional ca. EUR 60m on the Czech and Slovak market and raise the total value of its assets to ca. EUR 120m.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.66
GBP 1 = CZK 31.25
USD 1 = CZK 25.11
PX
992.95 +0.42%
DAX 12139.35 -0.50%
N100 985.51 %
DOW 20651.30 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5866.77 -0.24%
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.