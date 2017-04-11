FinMin: Proposed pensions rise would largely raise budget
Prague, April 10 (CTK) - The raising of pensions by 500 crowns monthly in 2018 of which Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) is speaking would increase the overall spending on pensions by 22.3 billion crowns to almost 450 billion, Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said today.
He said pensions were raised by 17 billion crowns this year already.
Pensions are the biggest chapter of the budget every year.
Salaries will be the second highest item of the budget next year, Babis said.
He pointed out that the government has already agreed to raise the salaries of employees in security corps and base pay should also be increased in culture and social services.
Education Minister Katerina Valachova (CSSD) also demands more money for her ministry. The budget would raise for a third time in a row.
"Education is underfinanced by 50 to 60 billion crowns," she said today.
She said she will do everything to gain money for a new career order of teachers and a change in schools' financing.
Sobotka said pensions will be one of the priorities in creating the 2018 budget.
The draft must be prepared by the end of September and in October a general election will be held.
The Czech government regularly approves the expenditure framework at the end of April and the beginning of May.
($1=24.999 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.66
GBP 1 = CZK 31.25
USD 1 = CZK 25.11
PX
992.95 +0.42%
DAX 12139.35 -0.50%
N100 985.51 %
DOW 20651.30 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5866.77 -0.24%
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.