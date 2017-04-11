Germany asks for Czech ex-senator's extradition admissibility
Berlin, April 10 (CTK correspondent) - The High State Attorney's Office in Frankfurt has completed the processing of former Czech politician Alexandr Novak's case and asked the high court to confirm the admissibility of his extradition, the office's spokesman Alexander Badle told CTK today.
Novak, former Civic Democrat (ODS) senator and ex-mayor, is accused in manipulations with the distribution of EU subsidies in the Czech Republic.
"Our office has filed a request with the High Land Court in Frankfurt an Main to declare the extradition [to the Czech Republic] admissible," Badle said.
The German court will probably decide on it soon.
The German police arrested Novak, 61, at the airport in Frankfurt on December 24, 2016 on the basis of a European arrest warrant. On January 3, he was remanded in extradition custody, which the high court prolonged in early February.
Since Novak has rejected simplified proceedings on his extradition to the Czech Republic, the High Land Court in Frankfurt will deal with the admissibility of his extradition.
The court was recently processing additional documents on the case sent from the Czech Republic.
Novak, who has German citizenship, is among 24 people accused in the case of an extensive misuse of EU money within the Czech Regional Operational Programme (ROP) Northwest. It distributed EU subsidies in the Usti and Karlovy Vary northwestern regions.
Along with him, regional politicians, senior officials and businesspeople are accused of EU subsidies manipulations.
In the past, Novak was sentenced to four years in prison for having taken a 40-million-crown bribe. He was released in 2015 after serving a half of the sentence.
($1=24.999 crowns)
