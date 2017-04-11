HK ČR introduces PES; it will save CZK 43bn per year to businessmen
The Czech Chamber of Commerce (HK ÈR) has presented a demo version of the Legal Electronic System for Businessmen (PES). It will enable businessmen to administer duties stemming from acts and decrees over the Internet. At the same time, according to HK ÈR’s estimates, it will save them at least CZK 43bn per year. In the first wave until the end of 2018, the system will be filled with appendices of 13 acts. Until the end of 2023, the PES should contain all duties stemming from national legislation. The system was supported across the political spectre and will be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies.
Source: www.cianews.cz
